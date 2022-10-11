Scotiabank Cuts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$31.25

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QBR.B. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.53.

QBR.B stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.40. 168,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.50. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$23.98 and a 1-year high of C$32.72.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

