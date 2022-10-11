Scotiabank Lowers Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$102.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CGEAF. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock remained flat at $50.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

