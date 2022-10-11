Scotiabank Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$30.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,486. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

