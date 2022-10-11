Scotiabank Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$30.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.
CAE Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE:CAE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,486. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
