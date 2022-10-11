Scotiabank Trims Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Target Price to C$1.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRZBF. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Transat A.T. stock remained flat at $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.59.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

