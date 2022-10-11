SCP Investment LP Acquires Shares of 7,600 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Suncor Energy makes up about 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,578,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,574,000 after purchasing an additional 585,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SU opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.