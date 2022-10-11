SCP Investment LP Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SCP Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Hecla Mining makes up approximately 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

