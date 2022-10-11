SCP Investment LP Invests $210,000 in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

SCP Investment LP bought a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. TPI Composites accounts for about 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $131,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 128.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 132.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 287,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 503.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 411,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

