SCP Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

SCP Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,000 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for 9.9% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.39% of Farfetch worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Farfetch by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

FTCH opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.83. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

