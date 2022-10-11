Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 50,000 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 8.6 %

SCU stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,197. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $606.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading

