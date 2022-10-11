Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading 2% Higher

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.25 and last traded at $133.60. 3,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 986,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Seagen Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its position in Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 110.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

