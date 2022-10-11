Seedling Token Trading 33.7% Higher This Week (SDLN)

Seedling Token (SDLN) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Seedling Token has a total market capitalization of $330,228.54 and approximately $10,593.00 worth of Seedling Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seedling Token has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedling Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003108 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Seedling Token was first traded on December 29th, 2021. Seedling Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,826,804 tokens. Seedling Token’s official Twitter account is @seedlingcm. Seedling Token’s official website is www.seedling.cm. Seedling Token’s official message board is seedling-cm.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedling Token (SDLN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Seedling Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seedling Token is 0.03457488 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,025.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.seedling.cm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedling Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedling Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedling Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

