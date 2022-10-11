Seek Tiger 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million (STI)

Seek Tiger (STI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Seek Tiger has a market cap of $141,897.81 and $1.16 million worth of Seek Tiger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seek Tiger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seek Tiger has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Seek Tiger

Seek Tiger launched on June 15th, 2021. Seek Tiger’s total supply is 785,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seek Tiger is https://reddit.com/r/seektiger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seek Tiger’s official Twitter account is @seektiger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seek Tiger is www.seektiger.com. Seek Tiger’s official message board is medium.com/@seektiger.

Seek Tiger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seek Tiger (STI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Seek Tiger has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Seek Tiger is 0.01217569 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $753,346.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.seektiger.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seek Tiger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seek Tiger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seek Tiger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

