Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,848 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $86.04.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

