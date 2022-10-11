Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4,722.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after buying an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,999. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49.

