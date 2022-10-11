Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. JFrog accounts for 4.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of JFrog worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in JFrog by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 503,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JFrog by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 398,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after acquiring an additional 387,009 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.25. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,320. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

