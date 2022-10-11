Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 73,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,996. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

