Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF makes up 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLSC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at $926,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,447,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLSC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.73. 19,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

