Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLSA remained flat at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,992. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $27.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.