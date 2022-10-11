Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,736,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,657,000 after buying an additional 77,797 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 802,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 156,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VEA stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 435,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,175,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

