Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 72,804.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,804 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 2.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Okta by 22.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 48.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.54.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 50,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,436. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

