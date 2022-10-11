Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after buying an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.97. 4,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,173. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

