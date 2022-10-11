SENATE 1-Day Volume Reaches $103,404.00 (SENATE)

SENATE (SENATE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, SENATE has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One SENATE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SENATE has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $103,404.00 worth of SENATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SENATE

SENATE’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. SENATE’s total supply is 297,638,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,995,597 tokens. SENATE’s official message board is medium.com/sidus-nft-heroes. The Reddit community for SENATE is https://reddit.com/r/sidus__heroes. SENATE’s official website is sidusheroes.com. SENATE’s official Twitter account is @galaxy_sidus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SENATE

According to CryptoCompare, “SENATE (SENATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SENATE has a current supply of 297,638,661.8133334 with 33,989,857.86662757 in circulation. The last known price of SENATE is 0.05112834 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $87,355.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sidusheroes.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENATE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SENATE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SENATE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

