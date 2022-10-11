SEOR Network (SEOR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $267,290.12

SEOR Network (SEOR) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One SEOR Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEOR Network has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SEOR Network has a total market cap of $267,290.12 and approximately $535,423.00 worth of SEOR Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SEOR Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070415 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SEOR Network Token Profile

SEOR Network’s launch date was February 19th, 2022. SEOR Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,585,694 tokens. SEOR Network’s official message board is medium.com/@seor. SEOR Network’s official Twitter account is @seor001 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SEOR Network is www.seor.io.

Buying and Selling SEOR Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SEOR Network (SEOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SEOR Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SEOR Network is 0.01081713 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $263,322.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.seor.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEOR Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEOR Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEOR Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEOR Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEOR Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.