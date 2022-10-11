SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) PT Lowered to €8.00 at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on SES in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

SES Price Performance

SGBAF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. SES has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

About SES

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $480.52 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.38%.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

