Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $50.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SHAK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. 12,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,609. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 43.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 318,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 49.5% during the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

