Shaman King Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHAMAN)

Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Shaman King Inu has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Shaman King Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shaman King Inu has a total market capitalization of $628,863.83 and $11,136.00 worth of Shaman King Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shaman King Inu

Shaman King Inu launched on November 10th, 2021. Shaman King Inu’s total supply is 50,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,162,656,668,950,600 tokens. The official website for Shaman King Inu is www.shamantokenofficial.io. The Reddit community for Shaman King Inu is https://reddit.com/r/ShamanKingInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shaman King Inu’s official Twitter account is @shamanethtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shaman King Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shaman King Inu has a current supply of 50,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shaman King Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,245.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shamantokenofficial.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shaman King Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shaman King Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shaman King Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

