Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) & G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Financial Analysis

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) and G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G City has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and G City’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.48 $286.01 million N/A N/A G City $710.61 million 1.21 $199.94 million $0.32 16.25

Profitability

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than G City.

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and G City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A G City 6.03% 1.03% 0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shanghai Industrial and G City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A G City 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

G City beats Shanghai Industrial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Further, it engages in the raw materials sourcing business. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

