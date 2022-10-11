Shelton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. 13,093,499 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

