Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,104 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. 18,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,997. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

