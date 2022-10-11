Shelton Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 712 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.68.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $19.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.15. 133,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.05.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

