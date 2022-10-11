Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 128,004 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,004 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. 160,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,888. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $51.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.