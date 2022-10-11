SHIBIC (SHIBIC) Price Down 23.6% This Week

SHIBIC (SHIBIC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One SHIBIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIBIC has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. SHIBIC has a total market capitalization of $94,758.16 and $15,333.00 worth of SHIBIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SHIBIC Profile

SHIBIC was first traded on November 21st, 2021. SHIBIC’s total supply is 111,955,978,794,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,141,962,528,634 tokens. The Reddit community for SHIBIC is https://reddit.com/r/shibainuclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIBIC’s official website is shibainuclassic.io. SHIBIC’s official message board is medium.com/@shibainuclassic. SHIBIC’s official Twitter account is @shibainuclassic.

Buying and Selling SHIBIC

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIBIC (SHIBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SHIBIC has a current supply of 111,955,978,794,252 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SHIBIC is 0.00000005 USD and is down -13.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,194.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibainuclassic.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

