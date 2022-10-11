Shiro Inu (SHIR) Tops One Day Volume of $27,796.00

Shiro Inu (SHIR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Shiro Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shiro Inu has traded up 449.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shiro Inu has a total market cap of $408,993.63 and $27,796.00 worth of Shiro Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003065 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shiro Inu’s genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Shiro Inu’s total supply is 700,000,000,000 tokens. Shiro Inu’s official Twitter account is @shirotokens. The Reddit community for Shiro Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shirotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shiro Inu’s official message board is shirotokens.medium.com. Shiro Inu’s official website is shirotoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiro Inu (SHIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shiro Inu has a current supply of 700,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shiro Inu is 0.00000058 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shirotoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiro Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiro Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiro Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

