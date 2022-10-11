Shuna Inuverse (SHUNAV2) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $342,488.89

Shuna Inuverse (SHUNAV2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Shuna Inuverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shuna Inuverse has traded down 32% against the dollar. Shuna Inuverse has a market capitalization of $342,488.89 and $11,455.00 worth of Shuna Inuverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shuna Inuverse

Shuna Inuverse’s total supply is 87,609,300,945,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,609,300,945,592 tokens. The official website for Shuna Inuverse is www.shunainuverse.com. Shuna Inuverse’s official Twitter account is @shuna_inuverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shuna Inuverse’s official message board is medium.com/@shunainuverse.

Buying and Selling Shuna Inuverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Shuna Inuverse (SHUNAV2) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shuna Inuverse has a current supply of 87,609,300,945,592 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shuna Inuverse is 0.00000001 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $43.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shunainuverse.com/.”

