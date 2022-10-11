Silver Lake Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $135.74. 22,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,399. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $135.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

