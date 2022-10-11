SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SITC stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.