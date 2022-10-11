SKY FRONTIER Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GSKY)

SKY FRONTIER (GSKY) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. SKY FRONTIER has a total market capitalization of $70,751.28 and approximately $13,042.00 worth of SKY FRONTIER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKY FRONTIER token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKY FRONTIER has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SKY FRONTIER alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003019 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SKY FRONTIER Profile

SKY FRONTIER’s genesis date was January 20th, 2022. SKY FRONTIER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000,000,000 tokens. SKY FRONTIER’s official Twitter account is @skyfrontier_pr. SKY FRONTIER’s official message board is www.bigb.jp/blog. The official website for SKY FRONTIER is sky-frontier.com/index_en.html.

Buying and Selling SKY FRONTIER

According to CryptoCompare, “SKY FRONTIER (GSKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SKY FRONTIER has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SKY FRONTIER is 0 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,319.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky-frontier.com/index_en.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKY FRONTIER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKY FRONTIER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKY FRONTIER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKY FRONTIER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKY FRONTIER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.