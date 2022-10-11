Skylands Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 97,700 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,268,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 272,535 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 43,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.48 and a quick ratio of 18.48. The company has a market cap of $901.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

