Skylands Capital LLC Buys 11,750 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for about 3.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $21,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.07.

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,655. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

