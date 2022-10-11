Skylands Capital LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of Immersion worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Immersion by 57.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $197,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR remained flat at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,536. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.51. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other Immersion news, insider Eric Singer purchased 64,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 566,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,166.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $86,152.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,594.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Singer purchased 64,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 566,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 160,501 shares of company stock worth $857,916. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Immersion

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

