Skylands Capital LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Gray Television worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,789 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 532,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gray Television by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

