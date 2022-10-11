Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand comprises 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,892. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

