Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,030. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

