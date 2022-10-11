Skylands Capital LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.20. 76,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $188.96 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

