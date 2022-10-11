Skylands Capital LLC Sells 34,660 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,660 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Matthews International worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 239,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MATW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. 2,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,990. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $715.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.57 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

