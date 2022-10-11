Skylands Capital LLC Sells 7,404 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 820,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. 16,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,727. The company has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

