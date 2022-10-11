SL Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,752 shares during the quarter. NextDecade accounts for approximately 5.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SL Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of NextDecade worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Performance
NextDecade Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.