SL Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,752 shares during the quarter. NextDecade accounts for approximately 5.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SL Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of NextDecade worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NextDecade Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 9,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,915. The stock has a market cap of $777.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

