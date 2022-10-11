Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCCAF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.86.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

