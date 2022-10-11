Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 517 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 169.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,817 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $186.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $184.32 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

