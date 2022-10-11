Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $243.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $240.99 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day moving average is $294.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.54.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.